Child abuse cases up near 50 percent

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY 200 child abuse cases were reported between January and March 2023 in New Providence, a near 50 per cent increase over the same period in 2022.

According to statistics from the Department of Social Services, there were 191 reported child abuse cases, up from 90 during the same period last year.

Categories of child abuse include abandonment, neglect, and rape.

Most abuse cases involved sexual abuse, with 51 reported cases up to March, an increase from 28 in 2022.

Physical abuse accounted for 43 of the reported abuse cases this year.

There were also 30 reports of neglect, 13 of educational neglect, three of self-mutilation, and four of suicidal ideation.

There was one report of rape and one report of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

From January to December 2022, 391 cases of abuse were reported.

The statistics were disclosed to reporters during a press conference highlighting Child Protection Month in April last month.

Deputy Director of Social Services Charlamae Fernander said abuse is often committed by people well known to children.

“We have found that very often children endure behaviour because it’s coming from or perpetrated by persons they are supposed to love and trust in their homes (and) in their environments,” she said.

“And (they) come to believe that such treatment is normal so to speak, when it is not. So it is our duty — (not only) department of social services or our ministry — but every adult throughout this nation how their duty to advise children otherwise what is right, what is wrong, what is acceptable, what is not.”

“Because if we ruin the young people of today — we have nothing to look forward to. It is in everybody’s best interest to make sure that we teach our children how they should be cared for.”

Terneille Burrows, president of Rise Bahamas, said yesterday the increase in child abuse reports shows people are being encouraged to speak up.

“An increase in reporting hopefully indicates that the emergency hotline that the Bahamas Crisis Centre operates is being more widely utilized,” she said.

“Among the list of people recently charged with sex crimes against children are a former senator and officer of the armed forces. It is increasingly coming to light that perpetrators of crimes against children are sometimes people in positions of power.

“Scores of Bahamians took to social media to express disgust in response to such cases, but we need strengthened laws and more widespread public outcry to ensure that the prevention of crimes against children becomes a national priority.”