Customers left frustrated as courier company closes

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

COURIER company Blue Postal is closing the “clearance/courier arm” of its Bahamian operations.

Some customers awaiting overdue packages received notices of the plan this week.

However, Blue Postal officials could not be reached for information up to press time yesterday.

News of the company’s purported plans comes after The Tribune reported last week that several companies had been temporarily barred from clearing imported shipments because of allegedly failing to pay taxes to the government.

Simon Wilson, the Ministry of Finance’s financial secretary, described the situation with the industry as “an ongoing problem” given that operators can quickly build up substantial tax arrears due to the high volume of goods they are clearing on a daily basis. No companies in that situation were publicly identified.

In a purported note to customers, Blue Postal said: “Over a period of time, we have experienced challenges which have drastically affected our service lines and our ability to serve you at the standard to which you are accustomed to.

“After much review and consideration, we have decided to wind down our clearance/courier arm of our Bahamas operations and provide an alternative shipping option locally through other couriers (freight forwarders) to make your packages available for collection. This alternative option will also include the transfer of customs fees to these couriers to facilitate clearance of your packages.”

The company said it will compile a list of couriers for people to choose from.

“Once you select a courier, please reach out to that courier for information regarding how to collect your package as they will be responsible for your shipment once it arrives in Nassau. We will make the list of couriers available by Thursday, April 6.

“We know that your packages are important to you and we are working to make this a smooth transition,” the note said.

Angry customers reacted with confusion to the development yesterday.

“The frustrating part is they are no longer answering their phones,” one complained on Facebook.

Another said their package had been delayed for two weeks now.

Said another: “So Blue Postal really went kaput?!?!?! They were my go to, my fave, so reliable and efficient. What happened man?!?!?”