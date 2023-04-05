Human Rights Bahamas hails Privy Council ruling on detention of immigrants

HUMAN Rights Bahamas is hailing what they call a significant Privy Council ruling that clarifies the parameters around which immigrants can be detained pending deportation.

The case involves Kenyan Douglas Ngumi, who was unlawfully detained at the Carmichael Detention Centre for nearly seven years.

“Human Rights Bahamas welcomes this landmark Privy Council ruling which has clarified—once and for all—that the current detention practices of the Bahama Immigration Department are illegal,” the group said in a statement.

“The ruling affirms what HRB has stated repeatedly: the authorities have no lawful right to detain a person suspected of violating the Immigration Act for more than 48 hours at absolute maximum. They must either bring such individuals before the courts, or release them immediately, or deport them.”

“Further it confirms that even after a person pleads guilty and is convicted of violating the Act, and a recommendation for deportation is made by the courts, the authorities cannot continue to hold that individual for more than two working days in the absence of a signed Deportation Order.”

Attorney General Ryan Pinder declined to comment on the ruling.