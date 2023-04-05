Modular units to bring relief to space-needy Rand Memorial Hospital

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE installation of modular units at the Rand Memorial Hospital is underway and soon residents will no longer have to sit and wait on the porch at the Accident and Emergency Department.

Four structures – located on pylons at the western entrance to the hospital’s grounds – will serve as the Special Pathogens and Rehab Services Units.

According to hospital administrator Jessica Cartwright, the units should be ready by the end of the month.

“Our intent is to ensure that we had a facility that would allow us to decompress the emergency room from what we call PUIs or persons under investigations for COVID-19, as well as those unsuspected infectious diseases, and also allow us the space in our emergency room and take our citizens off the porch,” she said.

The Accident and Emergency unit at the Rand had been modified to accommodate the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

Rehabilitation Services were relocated at the nearby Sir Charles Hayward Library following damage during Hurricane Dorian.

Last December, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said the government heard the cries of residents and had announced that large hurricane-rated modular units were acquired and would be erected on the hospital’s grounds.

During an update on Monday, Ms Cartwright reported the units are currently on pyles and are mounted. They are now securing them.

“We envision in the next three weeks we would be in a position to complete the connections and tie-ins and make it ready for us to use as an inpatient space,” she said.

The units arrived in December, but there was a delay in installation. Work began last week putting the units on pyles.

Ms Cartwright said they are excited at the progress and want the work to be completed as quickly as possible.