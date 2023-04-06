$7,000 bail after firearm, ammunition charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old male was granted $7,000 bail in court on Thursday after he was accused of having a loaded firearm in Nassau last week.

Lamarre Jeanlouis, represented by Alphonso Lewis, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that on April 5 in New Providence the accused was found by police with a black and silver coloured .40 Smith & Wesson pistol with the serial number erased. At the time of his arrest it is further alleged that the accused had seven unfired rounds of .40 ammunition.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. With no objections to bail by Prosecutor ASP Davis it was granted to Jeanlouis at $7,000 with one or two sureties each. Under the conditions of his bail the accused is expected to sign in at Quakoo Street Police Station every Monday and Wednesday.

His trial will begin on October 19.