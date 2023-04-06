Chinese Embassy donates medical supplies to Public Hospitals Authority

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Chinese Embassy donated a batch of medical supplies to the Public Hospitals Authority on Thursday.

This is the 12th batch of medical supplies provided by The People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Dai Qingli presented the donation to Health Minister Michael Darville during the handover ceremony.

“In the past few years our two countries have always supported each other and stood with each other in jointly fighting the pandemic,” the Chines ambassador said. “And this is the 12th batch of medical supplies that we have provided to The Bahamas since the beginning of the pandemic. I think these medical supplies, which travelled half the world, bear witness to the sincere friendship that has been forged between our countries.”

She added: “I would like to especially mention that these medical supplies are provided by the China Caribbean Development Center, in China. And this is one of the first batches of cooperation projects between China and the Caribbean countries since the setting up of this centre.”

For his part, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville expressed gratitude for the medical supplies, adding that the items donated will aid in providing healthcare to the public.

“As you are aware, we still have COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas,” Dr Darville noted. “And our team here at the Princess Margaret Hospital and our clinics, as well as our staff, are doing an exceptional job to ensure that we reduce the amount of transmission throughout the Commonwealth of the Bahamas – and to be able for our hospital to function, while at the same time providing essential services for the Bahamian people.

“These particular supplies will go a long way in assisting us in being able to fight the necessary aspects of infectious disease, while at the same time making sure that our patients are protected and are in a safe environment,” he said.

In January, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville welcomed Chinese ambassador Dai Qingli to the hospital to accept a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies on behalf of the Public Hospitals Authority. The donation of three 40ft containers of supplies had a combined value of 1.2 million Chinese Yuan, said the ambassador, or approximately $170,000.