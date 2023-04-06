Colonialism and Haiti

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Colonialism: The policy or practice of acquiring fully or partial control over another country, occupying it with settlers, and exploiting it economically.

Global attitudes towards colonialism varies, yet one common point of acceptance is that colonialism has been exploitive, destructive and is morally wrong. What so many colonial powers did historically, raping their colonies of natural resources, harvesting everything above and under the host regions, often with no worries regarding the morality of their process and how the native population was treated.

Can we use this concept to build, rather than destroy? Can colonialism be rebranded for the 21 Century?

Issue: Haiti - Historically a petri dish of colonialism. Once the colonialist left, they left the nation in disarray, a political and social vacuum filled by self declared leaders, Papa Doc Duvalier followed by Baby Doc, Jr, and a slew of Generals.

Dictatorship throughout the nation’s history. Presently Haiti is being torn apart by gangland violence financed and politically inspired by several powerful families vying for supreme power. The world looks upon this situation realising that throwing money at the problem will not achieve anything except enrich the several family fiefdoms. Sending in troops to take control of the situation is a challenge no one or group of nations is willing to do. What then can be done? Many Haitians are being terrorised, oppressed and murdered.

The New Colonialism: The policy or practice of one nation(Canada) to acquire full or temporary control of another nation in order to achieve a humanitarian goal, the Democratization of a failing nation.

Canada is a multi-lingual nation speaking French, the language of Haiti. Canada has very close ties to Haiti as well. Canada is a former colony that understands the pitfalls of colonialism, historically and practically.

Canada could proceed using these following tenants:

Official invitation of Haiti to join Canada’s Federation fully or temporarily. If fully Haiti would become a province of Canada in time(say 10-15 years) Haiti could be a protectorate moving towards full membership, or be a member over a 10-15 year period, allowing the authorities to bring the nation into a normalcy judicially, politically, socially and financially. Canadian police and military action will be required to seek out and crush all forms of violent gangland activities. The RCMP, Canadian Police Forces across Canada will supply investigators to seek out all forms of financial, political, military and international corruption. The Haiti Oligarchs will be brought to justice. Canadian Forces will train, equip and assist Haitian Police and Military Forces so that they can be self sufficient in their policing abilities. Economic and political ties between Canada and Haiti and the Caribbean will become a primary focal point of policy in the 21 Century binding a multi-national alliance. Property ownership in Haiti will become a prime concern. Possible land transfers from corrupt officials to the public domain may be demanded. Land reform, full equality in a new democracy offered and given through Haitians’ efforts.

A national vote must be offered to all in Haiti, voting upon their place in Canada. Will a majority of Haitians accept Canada’s offer to join the Federation fully or in a temporary status ending in 10-15 years time?

The horrors that Haiti is going through is not new to Haitians. Corruption has influenced and often controlled the nation and its people for many decades. Only a strong statement of action will bring peace to the Haitian people, and not temporarily but for all time. Haiti’s potential economic future can only be accomplished if the Haitian status quo changes directly and forcefully.

Giving Haitians the opportunity to become Canadian Citizens experiencing all the benefits a Canadian experiences, or accepting Canadian assistance to change Haiti’s future while remaining an independent nation...A vote for future change no matter how you look at it. Stop the brain drain in Haiti where professionals and educated alike are leaving the nation. Thousands of Haitians leave their homeland to enter the horrors of forced migration. Canada can end all of this, increase our immigration potential needs and strengthen democratic institutions throughout the Americas.

Is there a future for a New Colonialism, a process that can be life giving, lifting up nations and their populations in need?

Steven Kaszab

Bradford, Ontario.

April 2, 2023