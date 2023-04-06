Increased police presence will be at CARIFTA Games

WITH the country set to host the 50th CARIFTA Games, Assistant Commissioner of Police Craig Stubbs emphasised that there will be increased police presence to ensure safety at the event.

During a press conference held at the Police Headquarters on Friday, ACP Stubbs, commander in chief for the CARIFTA Games said the games will be policed by both law enforcement along with private security entities.

With the games spilt into morning and evening sessions, ACP Stubbs anticipates that majority of spectators will attend the evening sessions. As a result, he noted that there will be “high volume” of police during this period.

ACP Stubbs encouraged supporters to be respectful to others in attendance.

He said: “I say to those persons who want to come support your country, we ask you to do respectably. You can cheer on, but you must be mindful that you can't be abusive, whether it be verbal or physical towards any other participant or spectator who is viewing the games.”

He noted that misconduct will result in persons being removed from the premises or potentially arrested.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chaswell Hanna assured that the police will uphold their duty to protect spectators, athletes and members of the public.

He noted the security measures implemented for this weekend.

“We want to encourage members of the public that you will be able to enjoy the games in a safe environment,” he said on Friday.

“When you come to the facilities, there will be certain security checkpoints that you would have to go through and make sure that you're not carrying anything that may be harmful to yourself or others.”

He said while police will do their part to prevent armed robberies and theft, attendees must be vigilant and in preventing the incidents from happening.

There will also be a number of road closure and traffic diversions along Bahamas Games Boulevard, and University Boulevard.