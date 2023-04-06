Man facing murder charges accused of thefts, breaching bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN facing two pending murder charges was denied bail in court on Thursday after being accused of a series of thefts and breaching his bail.

Derico “Sparky” Bowe, 29, faced Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on three counts of violation of bail conditions. Bowe was further accused of attempted shop breaking, stealing by finding and receiving.

Bail was granted to Bowe by the Supreme Court after he was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder last year.

On May 4, 2022 in New Providence Bowe is accused of murdering Andrew Mackey and attempting to kill Dentry Williams.

Also, in New Providence on April 30 2022 the accused is alleged to have killed Arison Pratt.

It is alleged that between March 27 – April 1 the accused failed to charge his court imposed electronic monitoring device (EMD) on three occasions.

While on release Bowe, being concerned with others, is further accused of attempting to break into a building under construction on Columbus Avenue at around 12:35pm on April 1.

Then on April 2 at the Supreme Liquor Store on East Street South Bowe is alleged to have come into possession of a purse containing $250, which he did not return to the rightful owner or proper authority within 48 hours. At the same time and place Bowe is also accused of dishonestly receiving $82 cash, the property of Michelle Curtis.

Before the magistrate the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Magistrate Swain denied Bowe’s bail request resulting in him being taken to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Before being remanded the accused was informed of his right to reapply for bail before the Supreme Court.

Bowe’s trial will is scheduled for June 8.