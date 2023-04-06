US visa fees increasing

US visa fees will increase on May 30. According to the US Department of State, visitor visas for business or tourism purposes will increase from $160 to $185, as will other non-petition-based NIVs, such as student and exchange visitor visas.

The fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers will increase from $190 to $205.

“NIV fees are set based on the actual cost of providing NIV services and are determined after conducting a study of the cost of these services,” the State Department said.

“The Department uses an Activity-Based Costing (ABC) methodology to calculate, annually, the cost of providing consular services, including visa services. The fees for most non-petition based NIVs were last updated in 2012, and certain other NIV fees were last updated in 2014.”

“Other consular fees are not affected by this rule, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors.”