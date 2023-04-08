Bahamas on course for CARIFTA swim success

By Brent Stubbs

Tribune Sports Reporter

After the first two days of competition at the CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Curacao, Team Bahamas is well on its way to completing a five-peat with a commanding lead in the medal rush as well as the most points accumulated.

Photo Gallery Scenes from Curacao Photos: Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture

In the gold category, Team Bahamas has accumulated a total of 18 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze for their total of 41. The Cayman Islands is sitting in third with 13 gold, 10 silver and five bronze for their total of 28. Trinidad & Tobago are in third place with 11 gold, seven silver and eight bronze for a total of 26.

A total of 18 countries have achieved at least one or medals in the games that will conclude on Monday.

In the points spread, The Bahamas has earned a total of 546 points. The Cayman Islands is sitting in second with 383, followed by Trinidad & Tobago with 246. Barbados is in fourth with 239 and Jamaica round out the top five with 231.