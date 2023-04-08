Special Olympics Bahamas ready for CARIFTA

BY TENAJH SWEETING

The 50th Oaktree Medical CARIFTA games got underway this morning at 9am at the Thomas A Robinson. The Bahamas’ ninth hosting of the CARIFTA games will include the Special Bahamas Olympics. The athletes will participate in a 100m event in today’s evening session and the 200m race in Monday's evening session. The Bahamas’ Special Olympics team will be the only one competing in the Caribbean region. The showcase therefore will only feature their athletes running against each other at Easter weekend’s games.

Gilbert Williams, director of Special Olympics Bahamas, talked about their excitement going into CARIFTA.

“Our excitement is basically through the roof, our athletes are extremely excited for this opportunity to participate at home in front of such a large gathering,” Williams said.

He added that it is the first time that Special Olympics Bahamas’ athletes have participated in front of a crowd of this magnitude as well as this event. Additionally, Williams noted that it's also the first time Special Olympics Bahamas will be competing at the CARIFTA games.

They will have six athletes on the track today at the TAR stadium. Also, athletes have been training regularly ahead of this weekend's CARIFTA games to prep for the showcase event. The president said that the team will include two participants from Grand Bahama, one from Abaco, and the others from New Providence.

The global non-profit organisation will use this opportunity for not just individual athletes but also the programme because sponsors will get a first hand look at their athletes to give a good idea and feeling to how their money is being spent according to the director.

Mike Sands, president of North American, Central American, and Caribbean Athletic Association, granted Special Olympics the opportunity to be a part of this year’s 50th CARIFTA games at a press conference in March.

As well as Oaktree Medical’s donation of $300,000 to the country’s CARIFTA games, they also purchased 20 of the event’s tickets for the organisation.

Today’s first event for the athletes will take place at 6:35pm just before the highly-anticipated 100m finals.

After these CARIFTA games the organisation will continue training with their athletes in preparation for the Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin, Germany June 17-25.