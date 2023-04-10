Man found dead after shooting in Eleuthera

A man is dead after a shooting incident in Eleuthera early on Monday.

According to reports, shortly after 3am, police were alerted to a traffic accident near an area commonly known as “White Town”, in Hatchet Bay.

At the scene, police found a man on the inside of a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced the man dead.

A team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, New Providence, will travel to the island to conduct further investigations.