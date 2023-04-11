Blue Postal refutes closure, tax arrears

By YOURI KEMP

and NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Reporters

A courier company has refuted reports it is closing its Bahamian operation while also dismissing suggestions that the move was sparked by outstanding tax arrears owed to the Government.

Jean Williams, described as Blue Postal’s registered agent in corporate filings with the Florida state authorities, told Tribune Business that “reports in the media are wrong” about the company closing its Bahamas-based operations.

This was despite a widely-circulated letter that last week informed clients its Bahamian operations had been experiencing challenges that “drastically affected” their service. As a result, the company had decided to wind down the Bahamian entity and instead customers will have to clear their shipments through other local couriers.

“Here at Blue Postal we are accustomed to delivering a standard of excellence to our customers. Over a period of time, we have experienced challenges which have drastically affected our service lines and our ability to serve you at the standard to which you are accustomed to,” the notice read.

“After much review and consideration, we have decided to wind down our clearance/courier arm of our Bahamas operations and provide an alternative shipping option locally through other couriers (freight forwarders) to make your packages available for collection. This alternative option will also include the transfer of Customs fees to these couriers to facilitate clearance of your packages.”

Blue Postal said it would provide a list of couriers for people to choose from. “Once you select a courier, please reach out to that courier for information regarding how to collect your package as they will be responsible for your shipment once it arrives in Nassau. We will make the list of couriers available by Thursday, April 6,” the company said.

“We know that your packages are important to you and we are working to make this a smooth transition.... We know that change isn’t easy, but please rest assured that we are committed to the safe delivery of your packages and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Ms Williams, though, reiterated that the report is not true. She added that Blue Postal, whose principal, Heather Saunders-Bartlett, is also named in Florida corporate documents, does not owe any tax arrears to the Government and the “truth will come out, just wait and see. Not everything in the news is the truth”.

Ms Williams said workers were still employed, and there were no plans to lay off any Blue Postal staff. “I’m still employed and I don’t know of anybody else not being employed,” she said. “One thing I know about my boss is that she’s a woman of integrity and she’s been paying her bills. For whatever is not paid, there has to be a dispute, but I know that about her. She doesn’t believe in owing anybody any money. That’s her.”

Tribune Business sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, last week said Blue Postal executives were called in to a meeting by Ministry of Finance officials who, alarmed at reports the company was ceasing operations, feared it would close down without settling due tax liabilities to the Government.

Ms Williams, though, bristled when this was put to her and refused to confirm whether such a meeting took place. She said: “I cannot help you. I am a woman who trusts in God, and I am believing that what God has started he is going to begin, and there is no person higher than the supreme authority of God Almighty and he never lost a battle and he never will.

“So I am keeping my faith and my focus on our mighty God. Governments come and governments go. God remains the same.” The Blue Postal saga comes after it was revealed by Tribune Business that several courier companies had been temporarily blocked from clearing imports on behalf of customers because they had failed to pay due import duty and VAT to the Government on their clients’ behalf. There is nothing to suggest Blue Postal was among them

Simon Wilson, the Ministry of Finance’s financial secretary, declined to comment on Blue Postal when contacted by this newspaper. “I don’t want to talk about any particular taxpayer,” he said.”We have an audit programme focused on courier companies which we are rolling out right now. This programme is designed to assist with compliance. We’re not targeting any particular courier company; we’re trying to get them to comply.”

He previously told this newspaper that there were several couriers who owe the Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) tax arrears that go into the millions. Michael Halkitis, minster of economic affairs, addressing the Prime Minister’s Office media briefing last week, said the Government was using compliance tools that had not been employed before given the increased focus on revenue administration and enforcement.