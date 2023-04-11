Complaint against MP investigated by police

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating abuse allegations against a sitting Member of Parliament after his girlfriend made a complaint last week.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard “BK” Bonamy, officer-in-charge of Grand Bahama, said yesterday: “I confirm that we have a complaint from a female who is making a complaint against a sitting member of parliament. We will investigate this to see where the investigation will take us. That’s all I can say at this time.”

The complaint was made to officers in Grand Bahama, but the details of the allegations are unclear.

The MP did not respond to multiple phone calls or WhatsApp messages yesterday.

The girlfriend could not be reached for comment. Her mother and father declined to comment.

One of the girlfriend’s aunts admitted this had been a difficult situation for the family, but she declined to comment further.