Student spotlight

Twice a month, BTVI nominates a student to celebrate - so this week, meet who’s #BackedByBTVI.

Meet media technology student Nathan Bowe.

Nathan chose to attend BTVI after his father, who was once a BTVI instructor, brought him to apply after he graduated from high school. Nathan was most excited to improve his media skills and learn about new digital media.

A fun fact about Nathan is he was a content creator and media volunteer during this year’s CARIFTA Games.

He sends a huge shoutout to Radio Production instructor Mr Anthony Coakley.

“Mr Coakley uses humour to make his lessons more engaging and invites us to events so we can gain more hands-on experience,” Nathan said.

Nathan’s BTVI experience enables him to be globally competitive and economically independent. Nathan is #BackedByBTVI!

