Murder accused to pay $600 on bail violation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $600 in Magistrate’s Court on Monday after admitting to violating the conditions of his Supreme Court bail on a murder charge.

Wayde Rolle, 32, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on four counts of violating the conditions of his Supreme Court bail on a pending murder charge.

Between January 16-23 the accused failed to charge his court imposed electronic monitoring device on four occasion.

In court Rolle pleaded guilty to all charges and accepted the facts stated in his case.

He was then ordered to pay a fine of $600 for the offence or risk a six-month sentence at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.