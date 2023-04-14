$2,000 fine for bail violation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on bail for armed robbery was fined $2,000 in court on Friday after he admitted to failing to charge his electronic monitoring device (EMD) while on release.

Ceron Barr, 24, appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on five counts of violation of bail conditions. There he also faced an additional charge of possession of dangerous drugs.

Between March 21 and April 9 in New Providence while on Supreme Court bail for armed robbery Barr failed to charge his EMD on five occasions. During that timeframe Barr was also arrested for having 6.1oz of Indian Hemp.

In court the accused pleaded guilty to the charges. He was then fined $2,000 for the bail offence or risk eight months in prison. He was further fined $500 for the drug offence or risk six months in prison.