‘This ain’t going under the table’ on MP abuse allegation

By Rashad Rolle

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE family of a woman making severe abuse allegations against a sitting Family Island MP said they feel intimidated.

The ex-girlfriend of the MP filed a complaint against the MP with police in Grand Bahama last week Friday.

The woman, her mother and her aunt got together to speak to The Tribune by telephone on Wednesday because they said they are concerned their matter would not be adequately addressed.

The Tribune has so far declined to specify their allegations or publicly identify them, although they spoke on the record.

The mother said her daughter was in a relationship with the MP for almost two years.

She said: “It ain going down easy baby. We ------ don’t play. This is not politics. This is really beyond politics. This isn’t going under the table. What we have are facts.”

Regarding the police investigation, she said: “The allegation is so serious, they supposed to be done up on it and they haven’t done nothing yet. We understand it was a holiday involved, but right now today is Wednesday, and nothing.”

She said her daughter saw police on Tuesday.

“I think (police) really went there to get the photo out of her phone,” she said. “By now, they should have at least questioned her and questioned him.”

Yesterday, the aunt said her niece briefly saw police in Grand Bahama on Thursday and the possibility of filing a “bound over to keep the peace” application form was raised. She said this would be inadequate.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander and Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard “BK” Bonamy did not respond to WhatsApp messages about the matter up to press time, though ACP Bonamy confirmed on Monday that police received a complaint concerning a sitting MP and are investigating it.

Asked yesterday about the investigation, National Security Minister Wayne Monroe said: “BK Bonamy recently took responsibility for the northern region. I’ve seen his comment acknowledging a complaint against a sitting parliamentarian and I know he’s a serious man. Apart from that, since I’m on leave, they haven’t sent me a briefing.”

Asked at the House of Assembly on Wednesday about the complaint against him, the MP told reporters “no comment” at least three times.