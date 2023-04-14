‘At least 90 percent reduction in conflicts’ since psychologist arrived at BDCS

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CONFLICTS among mentally ill inmates at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services have declined by 90 per cent since a psychologist arrived three weeks ago, Acting Corrections Commissioner Doan Cleare said yesterday.

He said there are 160 mentally ill inmates at BDCS. Representatives from Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre visit the prison once a week to attend to them.

Now, however, the prison is getting in-house professionals.

In addition to the new psychologist, officials expect three more to arrive by July 1st. They also expect four psychiatric nurses to come soon.

“You know, with mental inmates, you don’t know when they will act out or act up. But since he (the psychologist) came on board there was at least about a 90 per cent reduction in conflicts,” Acting Commissioner Cleare said.

“But again, that’s the psychologist who is on board now. We now need the psychiatrists to come on board now. And these are the ones who will actually issue the necessary medication for these persons to get well.”

Acting Commissioner Cleare said the prison is acquiring new psychiatric software.

“We are now acquiring a new psychiatric software to do the inmate’s assessments, that is new,” he said. “Our problem is we were never set up for this type of treatment, so we are now rushing, seriously trying to construct office space for these additional staff.”

Altercations among inmates have alarmed prison officials recently.

In January, a mentally ill prisoner died after complaining of chest pains following a fight.



On October 25, Kensey Cooper died in the hospital from head injuries after fighting on October 10.

Mr Cleare said at the time that the Grand Bahama native, who was in his 40s, was housed in a mental block in the remand centre.