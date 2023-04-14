Arrest in double homicide of two female family members

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Police are questioning a 23-year-old man after the partially decomposed bodies of two female family members were found in an apartment on Ross Corner on Friday.

Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said it was shortly after 10am that a concerned citizen contacted the police after she smelled an odour in the area.

“Police responded and on arrival to the residence, they had to breach the door to get inside as the door was locked. Upon entering the apartment, they discovered two females partially decomposed with what appeared to be lacerations to the upper body,” the Chief Supt told reporters at the scene.

Supt Skippings said at the time police could not say what occurred, but they are investigating.

A police release indicated that a quick response by Criminal Investigation Department officers led to the arrest of a suspect in the Mason’s Addition area.

It is suspected the victims were dead for a day or day-and-a-half.

The officer in charge of the Quakoo Street police station advised individuals to be aware of persons they are with.

“This is a sad day for us,” he said. “I will say this, we speak on many occasions about communications about conflict resolution … We have to be cognisant of the people who we are associated with.

“I know sometimes we as a Bahamian people, we want to give people second chances - we have to know who they are. At some point, you may hear a voice saying to you this is going in the wrong direction - you have to listen to it.

“I'm sure this is why you will also need family support. Listen to family members, somebody who can hear and say to you and give good advice as to what you should be doing.”

This incident comes after last weekend recorded three killings in 24 hours.