Man charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with 12-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A 36-year-old man was remanded to prison Thursday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl playing at the Eastern Estates Park last week.
Zendel Stubbs was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse and indecent assault.
On April 6 at Eastern Estates Park, Stubbs allegedly approached the underage girl as she was playing. He then sexually assaulted her.
Service of Stubbs voluntary bill of indictment is set for June 15.
