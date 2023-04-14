No bail for last weekend’s Dunmore St murder accused

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday accused of killing his neighbour after a dispute on Easter Sunday.

Edward Wilkinson, 31, also faced charges of attempted murder, possessing an unlicensed firearm and possessing ammunition.

It is alleged that around 10pm on April 9 Wilkinson got into an argument with his neighbour, Leonardo Hepburn, in the area of Dunmore Street off Baillou Hill Road. As this dispute escalated, Wilkinson is accused of pulling out a gun and killing his 31-year-old neighbour.

On the same day, Wilkinson allegedly attempted to kill Jeffrey Hepburn. When officers arrested Wilkinson, he was allegedly found with a black G2C 9mm pistol with an erased serial number and two unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the firearm charges before Chief Justice Joyann Ferguson Pratt, but was not required to enter a plea for the murder charges. He was told that the indictable charges would be transferred to the Supreme Court by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

The accused was denied bail, but was informed of his right to reapply for it through the higher court.

Wilkinson’s firearm trial is set for June 12–13, while service of his VBI is slated for August 28.

Wilkinson was represented by Murray Ducille, K.C.