DPM invites health and well-being industries to expand their business in The Bahamas

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper discussed the health profile of The Bahamas during a health conference yesterday.



“As a policymaker, I think about the policy possibilities for our social safety net, and our health care budgets,” he said at the HEALinc Further Health Innovation Summit. “As a father, I think of how wonderful it would be to watch my descendants grow and when all is said and done, life truly is a precious gift.”

“The good news is that we are living longer already to enjoy it and the history of life expectancy in The Bahamas and the Caribbean more or less mirrors that of the US. But in the year 1900, the average life expectancy in the US was 47 years, and by 1950 it reduced to 68.

“In 2021, life expectancy in the US is 70 and it’s noted that life expectancy in The Bahamas is 74 and I should point out that women are living longer than men.”

Mr Cooper urged for the events attendees, partners and sponsors to expand their businesses in the country.

“I know that many of the entities represented at this summit are involved, as I’ve indicated before in longevity, regenerative health, and well-being industries and I would like to personally invite all of you who are looking to expand your businesses to consider the Bahamas as an ideal place to do so,” he said.



“The natural beauty of our islands, up-to-date infrastructure, low tax environment, and proximity to the major markets of North America make our country one that is highly attractive for investment projects of all types, particularly with recent reforms we’ve carried out to make it easier to invest in the Bahamas.

“So not only is it easy to do business here, but we consider ourselves a well-regulated environment and we have a nimble legislative framework, an enabling framework, that can be responsive to the needs of the regulatory environment. And therefore, I invite you, and I urge you to consider it.”

Mr Cooper said the government aims to develop an industry in technology, including areas such as health tech, biotech and medical tourism.

The three-day summit is a global networking platform for health professionals to advance in the longevity, regenerative health and well-being industries.