Henfield calls pay delay for public workers ‘unacceptable’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

SENATOR Darren Henfield said it is unacceptable that salary payments to 900 public workers were delayed for the second time this year.

State Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said on Monday that 900 participants in the Public Service Professional Engagement Programme (PSPEP) experienced a delay in receiving their salary. She blamed systemic challenges for the delay.



Her ministry on Sunday said the workers would receive a payment within the following 48 hours.

“As members of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, we were dismayed to come across an article titled ‘900 Public Workers’ Pay Delayed Again’ in this morning’s paper,” Mr Henfield said in a statement yesterday.

“The state minister has cited challenges associated with the integration of payroll systems, including the automation process and the HRMIS systems being introduced by both the Ministry of Public Service and the Ministry of Finance, as a reason for the delay.”

“It is unacceptable that hard-working public servants who rely on their wages to meet their financial obligations and support their families should be subjected to delays caused by systemic issues within government departments.”

“We urge the government of The Bahamas to act urgently and resolve this issue. In these difficult times, public servants should not be forced to endure the additional hardship of withheld wages.”