Police investigate alleged sexual assault on cruise ship

POLICE are investigating after an American woman was reportedly sexually assaulted while on board a cruise ship.

The 43-year-old woman from Cleveland, Ohio, is said to have visited the ship infirmary for medical attention at about 7.30am on Tuesday. It is then that police say it is alleged she was administered a dosage of medication by a male nurse who then reportedly sexually assaulted her.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old suspect and investigations continue.