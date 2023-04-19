Police investigate alleged sexual assault on cruise ship

POLICE are investigating after an American woman was reportedly sexually assaulted while on board a cruise ship.
The 43-year-old woman from Cleveland, Ohio, is said to have visited the ship infirmary for medical attention at about 7.30am on Tuesday. It is then that police say it is alleged she was administered a dosage of medication by a male nurse who then reportedly sexually assaulted her.
Police have arrested a 34-year-old suspect and investigations continue.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
Sounds like he said/she said. I dont know why the police acted so rashly, they should have taken their time to gather evidence and not been swayed by comments from cruise ship management
themessenger 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Quick to investigate and arrest in the case of anyone foreign, when it comes to investigating a complaint against one of the ruling elite by a local girl the underside of the carpet is the only thing that will see the light of day, SMT!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID