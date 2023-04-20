K9 units assist in drug find

POLICE arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply on Tuesday.



At about 7.30pm, officers attached to Operation Ceasefire and the K9 unit, acting on information, proceeded to the area of Whitaker Avenue off Carmichael Road. Dogs were used in the search and alerted officers to a derelict vehicle where a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana and cocaine was found. A male resident was arrested.



The suspected marijuana weighed 2lb 3oz with a street value of $2,300 and the suspected cocaine weighed 9oz.



• Two vehicles have been stolen and are being sought by police. The first was taken between 8am and 6pm on Friday from the owner’s residence and is a 2009 brown Honda Accord, licence plate AE5472. The second was taken from the area of Pineyard Road on Monday and is a brown 2008 Nissan Note, serial number E11-345189.