MINNIS: PM ‘NO CLUE ON CRIME’ – Former leader says Davis focusing on US gun makers and not on tackling crime

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accused his successor of putting the United States at the centre of this country’s crime problems rather than focusing on local sources of violence and dysfunction.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has made urging the US to help reduce gun trafficking in the region a core part of his crime-reduction message.

During a CARICOM meeting in Trinidad and Tobago, Mr Davis shared statistics showing how many recovered weapons in some Caribbean countries can be traced to the United States.

Last month, the country also joined a $10bn lawsuit to hold US gun manufacturers accountable for the regional spread of firearms.

Dr Minnis, during a debate in the House of Assembly, criticised Mr Davis’ approach.

“After promising on the campaign trail to address the crime problem, the Prime Minister now knows he has no clue as to what to do,” he said.

“His new strategy is to shift everyone’s focus to the role of people in the United States in the trafficking of guns to The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean.

“Guns trafficking plays a part in our crime problem, but there are much bigger problems the prime minister is not tackling.

“He has been talking about this issue on Bahamian soil. Now he is abroad doing the same.

“The United States is our closest friend. It is our major trading partner. The United States does an extraordinary amount to help us with law enforcement already. It makes major donations to our police force. It helps us with training our law enforcement officers. It is a key partner in our efforts to stop drug and human smuggling. It helps us with gun trafficking and other forms of crime.

Dr Minnis said the country’s crime problem has many roots, including a failure to develop people and chronically high unemployment.

“More needs to be done to provide Bahamians with affordable and quality health care and housing,” he said. “Too many Bahamians have poor conflict resolution skills, leading simple arguments to turn into violent confrontations.

“These are the major issues we the Bahamian people must address to improve our country. They are all contributing factors to our crime problem. We must own this and work on fixing what is wrong within our communities. We should continue to partner with the U.S. and other friendly nations in law-enforcement matters.

“No leader of The Bahamas should suggest that some other country is at the heart of our problems. Guns are obviously an issue. But the greater problems are our culture of violence and the dysfunction of our criminal justice systems. What are the prime minister’s plans to address this culture and the problems in the justice system?”