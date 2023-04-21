Body found off Carmichael Road, police do not suspect foul play

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the finding of a man’s decomposed body near an abandoned building off Carmichael Road Friday morning.

A passerby in the area discovered the body through a tract road and alerted officers shortly after 8am.

Police responded and upon examining the body found that there were no injuries.

“So, we do not suspect foul play in this particular incident,” Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters on the scene.

“However, we are appealing to members of the public who may have not seen a loved one. We’re asking you to reach out to officers at the Carmichael Road police station … so we may find out exactly who this person is.”

Police suspect the victim was homeless, CSP Skippings added.

“We are told that this person traversed this area on a regular basis and so we suspect that he may have been homeless and residing through this immediate area or hanging out in this particular area, so foul play is not suspected in this matter,” she said.

“However, our investigation continues.”

The police press liaison officers also e appealed to family members with struggling loved ones, saying: “We’re asking you to reach out to them.”

“Let’s see if we can house them. Let’s see if we could feed them. Let’s see if we could take care of them the way that they ought to be taken care of as family members even though they may not have that financial resource to live to the standard where you as a family member may be living.”

Friday’s discovery prompted the closure of the nearby school Achievers Christian Academy.

“Due to procedures, the officer advised me to end school early as the morgue would be coming here and officers would be surrounding the school and investigating and what not,” said Dr Mattheo Smith, the school’s president.

“Some students were afraid. Some (didn’t) know what’s going on. We tried to keep them on lockdown so they would not be exposed to the area and what not and, of course, parents were very afraid.”

This latest death comes a day after a man was shot and killed in his car in the Sea Breeze Lane area.

And on Wednesday, the bullet riddled body of 42-year-old Yinka Maria Strachan was found in South Beach canal.

“The only way this country will get better is if we all work together,” CSP Skippings also said. “It has to be a collaborative effort – police, the community, the church, the civic organisations – all of us have to play a key role in pulling it together and each one of us pulls our weight, we’ll have a better Bahamas.”