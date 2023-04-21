Man accused in carjacking granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after being accused in a carjacking in New Providence earlier this month.

Trent Saunders, 28, stood before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on charges of stealing and receiving.

It is alleged that on April 14 Saunders stole a black 2009 Honda Accord belonging to Simone Joseph. This vehicle was valued at $3,000.

Before the magistrate, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted $5,000 bail with one surety.

His trial will begin on June 26.