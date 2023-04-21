Man charged for firearm and causing harm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Grand Bahama man was charged on Thursday with causing harm and possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear.

Vandyke Barry appeared in Court Four before Magistrate Simone Brown. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The matters were adjourned to April 21 for bail consideration.

Ron Marshall appeared in Court Two before Magistrate Charlton Smith.

He was not required to enter a plea. Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 24.