Man fined $5,000 for possession of drugs

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $5,000 yesterday after he admitted possessing $2,300 of marijuana as well as a quantity of cocaine near his home earlier this week.

Omar Williams, 42, represented by Kelsey Munroe, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney. He faced two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and a single count of possession of dangerous drugs.

On April 18 at around 7.30pm, police went to Williams’ residence on Whitaker Avenue off Carmichael Road. After entering the residence on a warrant, K9 units pointed out a derelict vehicle on the premises where a plastic bag containing large quantities of Indian Hemp as well as cocaine were uncovered.

The marijuana seized is said to have a weight of 2lb and 3 oz with an estimated street value of $2,300. The confiscated cocaine is said to have a weight of 8g.

Williams pleaded guilty. Magistrate McKinney then ordered the accused to pay fines of $2,000, $2,500 and $500 for each respective charge. Failing to pay would result in a six-month prison sentence for both drug supply charges and a three-month sentence for the simple possession charge. $2,500 of the total fine is expected to be paid before his release.

Following his sentencing, Williams was informed of his right to appeal.

He is expected to return to court for a report on May 12.