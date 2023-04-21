Man fined for breaching bail conditions

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $2,500 after he admitted to breaching his bail conditions while on release for a pending attempted murder charge.

Calvin Alain, 23, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on five counts of violation of bail conditions.

This bail was granted to Alain for charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and armed robbery.

It is alleged that on April 12, 2022, Alain, by means of unlawful harm, intentionally and unlawfully attempted to cause the death of Jamaal Ferguson. Furthermore, it is claimed that on the day in question he had in his possession a firearm, which police allege was a pistol.

It is also alleged that the accused, with a handgun, robbed Mr Ferguson of a white 2018 Honda Civic, a black iPhone valued at $1,200, and a iPhone XR.

While on release for these pending matters, between February 27–April 10 the accused failed to charge his court imposed electronic monitoring device on five occasions.

Alain pleaded guilty to bail violation charges. Magistrate McKinney then fined him a collective $2,500 for the offence or risk a six-month prison term. The accused was also placed on 18 months probation.

Alain is expected to return to court on May 22 for proof of payment.