Vehicle stolen from woman who used it as a temporary home

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

DWY Rolle’s car is vital for her safety and security.

When her home life becomes tumultuous, she often finds refuge in her unit—sleeping there, keeping her medication and personal hygiene products there, and housing her camera and other work supplies in the vehicle.

So when her Toyota Passo was stolen on April 15, the 22-year-old’s life was upended.

“My living situation is complicated where I’ve been put out a lot,” said Ms Rolle, who sometimes lives with her father. “The longest I’ve been kicked out at one time was two months, and it happens where I don’t have a chance to grab anything for the following day so I’ve grown accustomed to keeping things in my car or at my friends’ houses.”

Six hundred dollars, ADHD medication, clothing, shoes and personal hygiene products, artwork, a camera, and art supplies were among the items taken when her car was stolen.

She said the setback hurt her.

“I think it all hit me at once the following day,” she said. “I went to church and I was meant to minister but I let my leaders know that I wouldn’t be able to. My church has three services so I sat in the second service and got a snack at the beginning of the third,” she told this newspaper yesterday

“When I walked into the sanctuary through the back door and I just couldn’t move, all I could do was cry out to God saying ‘I will not be silent, I will always worship you. As long as I am breathing, I will always worship you.”

“For me it was just me and God in that moment and those may have been my words but my heart was also telling God how fearful I was not having the car anymore and stressed about once again having to rely on other people and public transport.

“In that same breath, I was telling God and reminding myself that I worship a God who is definitely deserving of all my praise, despite the circumstances.”

Ms Rolle said she was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in 2021.

“I’ve been without a car before and scripture speaks about knowing what it is to have plenty and knowing what it is to have nothing,” she said.

“It’s not like I have nothing, I just have had to return to the bus and ride catching. Can’t go out as much as I’d want to of course, everything got to get done before sundown.”

Ms Rolle has filed a police report and the security footage of the premises when her car was stolen was handed over to police.

If you would like to assist, or have an update on the vehicle, Dwy can be contacted at 1(242)428-2571.