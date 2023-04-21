Woman charged with stealing $3,000 from job

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was placed on one year probation after she admitted last week to stealing more than $3,000 from her former employer.

Oleander Dorsett, 29, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of stealing by reason of employment.

On April 13, while employed at the Rubis Service Station on Faith Avenue North and Fire Trail Road, Dorsett is said to have stolen $3,923.83.

Dorsett pleaded guilty. Magistrate McKinney granted her a conditional discharge with a year’s probation. Should she default she would be convicted and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500 or risk three months in prison. Dorsett was further ordered to fully reimburse her former employer for the stolen cash or risk a month in prison.

Before her release, she is expected to pay $500 of her debt to Rubis with $250 payments every following month until the debt is settled.

Dorsett is expected to return to court for report on September 29.