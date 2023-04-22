Three dead in two separate shooting incidents

Police are investigating three shooting deaths after two separate incidents on Saturday.

The latest incident took place shortly before 10am this morning on Eneas Street in the Stapledon Gardens area.

According to reports, a man, believed to be in his late 40s, was entering his vehicle when a small dark vehicle pulled up and a man exited and opened fire on the victim – who succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police believe the victim may be a foreign national.

Earlier on Saturday, two men – aged 21 and 27 – were found shot dead in a car in the Solomon’s Super Center parking lot.

According to reports, officers attached to the Mobile Division were conducting a routine traffic stop at the junction of Marathon and Robinson Road just before 2.30am when they heard gunshots coming from Solomon’s parking lot. The officers responded and saw several vehicles in the area.

Officers then pursued the occupants of a dark coloured Japanese vehicle travelling east along the parking lot, who managed to evade them. The officers then returned to the scene where they found a parked silver Nissan Skyline LP# unknown, disc (AV3992) with the bodies of two men with gunshot injuries inside.

EMS personnel responded and found no signs of life.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information on these incidents or any other matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3 or 919.