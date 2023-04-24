‘I WANT JUSTICE FOR RAPE BY MP’ – Woman says she is still cooperating with police after PM says he heard she would not press charges

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE woman who alleges she was raped and assaulted by a sitting Member of Parliament is still cooperating with police to address the matter, despite Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ comments on Saturday.

In his first public reaction to the case, Mr Davis initially told reporters he is waiting for police to finish their probe into the women’s claims before addressing the topic, saying: “Why would I comment on something police are investigating? I will abide and I will await the outcome of that investigation, and upon the conclusion of those investigations, then you will expect me to speak.”

However, when reporters pressed him about the steps police have taken to investigate the matter, Mr Davis said: “Someone said, and I didn’t hear the tape, but someone said that the person, the accused, are saying I don’t want to press any charges, so what is the police to do in those circumstances?”

Mr Davis’ comments puzzled many who assumed the woman had withdrawn her complaint with the police and dropped the matter.

Asked about this yesterday, the alleged victim told The Tribune: “I am continuing my pursuit of justice in this matter, and I will continue to cooperate with the police as they investigate.”

The woman’s identity is being withheld because she is an alleged victim of sexual assault.

It is unclear as to what Mr Davis referred.

In an Eyewitness News Behind the Headlines interview with Shenique Miller, which aired last Monday, Ms Miller said to the woman: “You have said you really are not pushing for him to have to maybe be punished in terms of jail time, etc. You more or less want therapy to be mandated for him.”

To this, the alleged victim replied: “In the end, something has to be done because he needs help, and whatever route that takes, it has to be done. I didn’t do this to hurt him, I did this to help him.”

Mr Davis’ comments to reporters came as members of the Progressive Liberal Party and Free National Movement have been careful to give measured commentary on the matter, often stressing the severity of the allegations while insisting that due process be followed.

The alleged victim’s mother reacted bitterly to the Prime Minister’s comments yesterday.

She told The Tribune: “As a lawyer, how come you didn’t do your research before you talking? What he said is hearsay. As far as I’m concerned, they trying to confuse the people. For a lawyer, I think that’s unacceptable. He ain’ get the information together. What if it was his daughter? How would he deal with the situation?”

Reporters also asked Mr Davis on Saturday if he had received complaints in the past about the MP’s conduct with women.

He said: “No, no complaint about any.”

Mr Davis said he has spoken to the MP since the complaint was made against him. He said the police had not yet interviewed the man, whose identity The Tribune is withholding because he has not been charged with a crime.

Mr Davis said he is not concerned that the MP had not been interviewed yet, saying police “know how to do their job”.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard “BK” Bonamy has said police will interview the accused “at the appropriate time”, suggesting police will gather additional information before interviewing him.