Coleby-Davis: We need facts before speaking on MP rape allegation

TRANSPORT and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said officials should be careful not to “speak just for speaking sake”.

She was reacting to the notion that women Members of Parliament have been silent about the allegations surrounding one of their male colleagues.

“We have to be careful not to speak just for speaking sake,” she said. “Where there are allegations, there are police investigations, and the investigation should be carried out first so that everyone can speak to the true facts and the true nature of the situation.”



“I think that is what’s important as not only female MPs, but leaders, just leaders in general. It’s important for you to have the facts, have the information before you speak out towards it and bring any sort of criticism or trying to tear down one person for not doing what you think they should. Because people are careful not to make judgment, not to pass judgment, you want to have the facts and so that’s what’s important.”

Recent violence against women has sparked calls for tighter laws to address the matter.

Mrs Colbey-Davis said people must feel protected.



“I assume that the Attorney General’s office would have provided comments as it relates to the status where they are in updating legislation or providing legislation that brings closure to concerns where there may not be areas in the law that protects women,” she said.

“But as a female, as a woman, as a mother, you want to ensure that first persons feel protected; one, by the law and (two), the execution of the law. Many years ago, I used to volunteer with the Crisis Centre. I volunteered with them because I had a family member that was in a situation years ago.



“I wanted to be a voice and be a part of bringing that change. And so definitely, I do lend my voice where I can because you don’t want to see persons suffer in silence, to let them know that they have an avenue and to open that door for them to feel they can reach out, speak out, and get help.”

She said people often stay quiet because they feel they won’t get the help they deserve.



“It’s important for me to see that persons feel protected.” Mrs Coleby-Davis said. “And so, I do support amendments were necessary.”