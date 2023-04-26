Eleuthera is 'bursting at seams with possibilities'

By FAY SIMMONS

The transformation of Eleuthera's three principal airports will provide the "gateways" to increase investment flows into Eleuthera, a Cabinet minister has asserted, describing the island as "bursting at the seams with opportunity".

Clay Sweeting, minister of agriculture, marine resources and Family Island affairs, told the Eleuthera Business Outlook conference that overhauling the three airports - rather than job-creating investments - are the Davis administration's priorities for the island.

The central and south Eleuthera MP said: “Ironically, at the top of the list of economic empowerments wasn't investment to provide jobs as usual. Topping the list was the plan to provide major facility upgrades to both international airports - and not just North Eleuthera, but central and South Eleuthera as well. Our airports and ports are gateways to investments. We have to ensure that we are prepared to receive arriving passengers.

"The three airports in north Eleuthera, Governors Harbour and Rock Sound have been published for public private partnerships (PPPs) for the management and operation of these airports. This is a major investment opportunity for Bahamians and foreigners. An investment today in these three facilities will definitely yield this return.

“I believe that, ever more than before, Eleuthera is bursting at the seams with opportunity and we all must be ready. We must provide a thriving economy with access to opportunities, goods and services for the residents, and this will attract continued wholesome investments that will usher in the kind of economic activity that is needed.”

Mr Sweeting also revealed plans for new medical facilities in Rock Sound and Palmetto Point, as well as a Department of Agriculture office on Eleuthera. He said: “We on Eleuthera are overwhelmed with medical emergencies and costs of air ambulance. As a growing island it is time that we place a considerable focus on improving healthcare for our residents and guests.

"The plans to construct two state-of-the-art medical facilities to provide the primary medical care services is very much active. The land has already been identified. The land has already been surveyed and I am advised by the minister of health and wellness [D Michael Darville] that the drawings for the facilities for Rock Sound will be submitted to the local council in Rock Sound this week for approval.

"The plans for the [Palmetto] Point healthcare facility have already been approved by the Central Eleuthera Town Council, and will now be forwarded to Town Planning in New Providence for final approvals. After which the tender process will begin so we are making headway on much-needed healthcare facilities on Central and South Eleuthera," Mr Sweeting continued.

"You will also see in the upcoming year, for the first time, a physical Department of Agriculture office. Attached to this office we will establish, for the first time, an Animal Control Unit on Eleuthera. We will help to establish permit sections where you'll be able to apply and get approvals from this office, as well as many other services that are so readily available in New Providence.”

Mr Sweeting outlined investment opportunities in the vacation home rental market, plus programmes offered by the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) to support farming and manufacturing ventures.

He said: “Home ownership and investment in the second home market have proven to be lucrative opportunities here in Eleuthera. I mean, the reality is nobody can find anywhere to rent because the accommodations are not here in Eleuthera.

"Unlike past housing projects supported by the Government, the Ocean All development and the other housing communities to be built on the island does not limit an investment to only first-time home owners. These opportunities are available for Bahamian investment, and can provide income generating opportunities.”

"Further opportunities for empowerment are available through the the continued presence of the Access Accelerator programme and through BAIC. There are continued programmes for business investment, and a focused push for the development of the agricultural sector, and industrial and manufacturing," Mr Sweeting added.

"BAIC has made the process of access to land for investments simple. We continue to support businesses and provide funding of up to $50,000 per applicant for business establishment and continuity. Access to additional funding opportunities is also available through the Bahamas Development Bank.”

The Minister of Agriculture maintained that he is committed to investing in agriculture, and revealed several agricultural projects targeted at Eleuthera including a vertical farm and greenhouse park.

He said: “We are serious about providing economic investment in agriculture for farmers. Access to funding, training, land and technical assistance will assure that we promote a thriving agricultural sector that can provide an abundance of food to supply our communities daily with fresh and nutritious foods, and also provide economic opportunity for farmers as all future investments are encouraged to buy local.

"We cannot build a thriving community without proper nutrition and access to quality food sources. Coming off the heels of the pandemic, the possibility of food shortages presented a great threat to our way of life. And to think about the tales of a former glory of Eleuthera as the breadbasket of The Bahamas, it made complete sense that reinvestment in agriculture was important.”

Mr Sweeting added: “To-date we have met with farmers on Eleuthera four times in the last 18 months. We have regularised land leases for farmers. We made more land accessible and available in Hatchet Bay for not just agriculture, but investments as well. We reopened the facility there in Hatchet Bay, the packing house, to ensure that farmers were able to sell their wares not just from Hatchet Bay but also for areas surrounding that settlement.

"We are also providing training in food technology and processing for value-added products, and a fully functional form store there in Hatchet Bay, where we will be constructing the cultivation centre. We have already purchased a vertical farm for that area to provide year-round growth on greens and microgreens, and to provide training for the persons who are interested in the technology.

"Staff are being trained to manage this facility, and this will serve as a teaching tool to invest in agriculture. In May, next month, BAMSI will launch its first greenhouse park on Eleuthera. This is something that will help to take farmers into the new technology, different ways that we can grow and be successful as farmers.”

Mr Sweeting also outlined projects that the Ministry of Agriculture has undertaken to encourage agriculture in schools. He said: “In February of this year a partnership was forged with Junior Achievers, my office and the Ministry of Youth to bring a much-needed college fair to Eleuthera.

"Eleventh and 12th grade students from Rock Sound to Spanish Wells participated in this event, which exposed them to scholarship opportunities for tertiary education. Oftentimes these opportunities exist only in New Providence, but it is imperative that we provide these opportunities here in our space to give the next generation every opportunity to become successful.”

He added: “I continue to partner with schools for providing greenhouses and equipment to promote agricultural and technological advances. They continue to partner with the school to provide equipment and tools necessary to provide healthy spaces for education.”