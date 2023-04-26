Two men on bail murdered in separate incidents

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TWO men on bail were killed moments apart in separate incidents in New Providence yesterday, bringing the murder total for the year to 43.

Around 2.30pm, one victim was shot in the Minnie Street area while the second victim was killed in Flamingo Gardens.

The killings came a day after Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed that up to April 23, serious crimes decreased by 28 percent compared to the same period in 2022, with murders declining by 16 per cent.

ShotSpotter technology alerted police to the incident in Minnie Street, off Wulff Road, where they found the body of a 23-year-old man lying in the street with multiple gunshot injuries to his upper body.

The man was reportedly driving north on Wulff Road when a small white van pulled across the path of his vehicle. A man got out of the van with a handgun and opened fire.

To evade the shooter, the victim got out of his vehicle and tried to run, but was pushed to the ground by the suspect and shot. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The victim wore an ankle monitor device and is known to the police for several serious offences.

Moments after the first incident, ShotSpotter prompted police to visit the Flamingo Gardens community where they found the lifeless body of a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot injuries to his upper body.

The man was found lying near a white Nissan Cube parked in front of a residence.

He was reportedly a passenger in a white Japanese vehicle driven by his male friend.

Occupants of a silver coloured Japanese vehicle reportedly pulled up and opened fire on the men as they drove in the area of Bahamas Boulevard.

Initially, the driver and the victim evaded the assailants, but lost control of the car around Montgomery Avenue.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the victim behind.

The victim was known to the police and was being electronically monitored. Police said the driver is helping them with their investigation.

Asked if yesterday’s killings were connected or related to gangs, Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson could not confirm.

“That is still a question that we would be looking at. It’s still early in this investigation and the other investigation and I am unable to say that at this time, but that certainly would be an avenue we would be looking at,” he told reporters.

Free National Movement deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright, the FNM’s spokesman for national security matters, released a statement decrying the violence.

“As the streets of New Providence continue to be marked by bloodshed and littered with bullets there has now been 10 murders in 12 days in our nation, yet the government seems to have no sense of urgency and still no crime plan,” he said.

“Bahamians from all walks of life continue to be angered by the state of crime and the fear of crime impacting their lives and Bahamian communities. This level of crime cannot be considered acceptable by any government or any Bahamian who cares about the Bahamian way of life. There must be action and the government must lead the way.

“The government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas must finally respond with a sense of duty, leadership, and a determined sense of urgency. The Bahamian people need a comprehensive anti-crime plan outlining immediate strategies to address the current spate of murders and articulated long-term national security policies. The Bahamian people continue to express their outrage at the staggering frequency of these incidents of gun violence and are demanding action now.”