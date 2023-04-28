Four students reimbursed by medical training school that was unaccredited

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE owner of a purported medical school that is unregistered with the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council (NAECOB) partially reimbursed four women who sued him after taking an unaccredited course.

Shavante Brown, Keisha Jones, Rashae Watkins, and Patricia Pedican sued Elwood Rolle, the Bahamas Medical Learning Centre founder, after enrolling in an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course at the institution.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly agreed with the women that the course was not accredited.

The women enrolled at Rolle’s institution in October 2021. They withdrew from the programme five months later after discovering it was not accredited by the Bahamas Health Professions Council nor the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council.

During the civil trial, Ms Brown called the situation “unfair” and said that she required psychological help after realising her efforts amounted to nothing.

“He wasted my time not letting us know the school wasn’t accredited,” she said. “I don’t work but I still found a way to pay my school fee.”

“I had a mental breakdown a month ago when all this weighed down on me.”

After the matter, Magistrate Kelly ordered Rolle to compensate Brown $2,900, Watkins $2,700, Jones $2,943 and Pedican $2,670. Each plaintiff is expected to receive an additional $200 for costs.

Rolle paid each plaintiff $1,250 when he returned to court yesterday.

He is expected to pay the balance when he returns to court on May 10.