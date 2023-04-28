Senator: PM should apologise to woman over claim on charges

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FNM Senator Reuben Rahming wants Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis to apologise to a woman who made claims about a sitting MP for comments he made about the allegations last week.

Mr Davis drew criticism after telling reporters on Saturday that he heard the alleged victim was not pressing charges.

However, the woman has since denied the claim and recently retained attorney Bjorn Ferguson to represent her in the case.

In the Senate yesterday, Mr Rahming said he was “devastated” to learn that a “seasoned individual” would’ve spoken publicly falsely about something so sensitive.

“I was devastated by that when it was actually stated by a seasoned individual that persons who would’ve made accusations against rape would’ve withdrawn a matter and it was not so,” he said.

Mr Rahming said people need to be cautious when speaking publicly on matters without having all the facts, adding that “we are disadvantaging persons going before justice when we state things as facts that aren’t founded”.

“I want us to be very careful of everything that we say. We cannot interfere with matters. We cannot speak on matters that we don’t know factually in these cases because these are sensitive cases, and Madame President, quite frankly, I believe an apology is due because in my mind, just the pure statement of that set back a whole matter.”

“I know this because I’ve been impacted with the grief as it relates to persons being raped and I’ve seen it and witnessed it across the board, but we got to be disciplined.”

In a statement sent to The Tribune, Mr Ferguson, the woman’s lawyer, decried the Prime Minister’s remarks and said at the appropriate time, they will address all commentary surrounding the investigation, including the handling of it.

Yesterday, Bahamas Christian Council President Delton Fernander addressed the matter.

He said: “Everybody is subject to being innocent until proven guilty. We take rape seriously. It must be investigated. It must be to the fullest extent of the law and then whatever the results, the persons must face the consequences.”