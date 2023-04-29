Woman dies after car crash in Grand Bahama

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating after a woman died following a traffic accident early on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly before 3am, police received reports of the accident in the area of Balao Road. A grey Honda that was travelling in a southern direction was being driven by the woman, who lost control and collided into a concrete utility pole. Because of the extensive damage to the vehicle, the victim was extracted with the Jaws of Life.

EMS personnel responded and checked on the woman. She was then transported to hospital where she was examined and pronounced dead.