Minnis concerned as 19 passports are missing

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune NEws Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE temporary misplacement of 19 passports at the Passport Office has sparked a police investigation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Before the ministry’s statement was released, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis questioned whether something untoward happened.

“I’m very concerned that passports within the Passport Office were missing last week,” Dr Minnis told The Tribune. “What is the government doing to protect the national treasure? Will we have similar problems and accusations to what happened in immigration?”

The ministry’s statement said the misplacement of 19 passports was “treated with the gravity it deserves, given the importance and sensitivity of these documents”.

The ministry said the passports were never removed from the building.

“In our pursuit of transparency and accountability, we have involved law enforcement,” the ministry said. “The incident is under an active police investigation. We are cooperating fully with the authorities to ensure a comprehensive investigation is done.”

“Our duty is to protect the integrity and security of passports is paramount. We are continuously striving to maintain and enhance the trust our citizens place in us. We want to reassure the public that we have stringent security measures in place, which are currently under review to enhance our security protocols further.”