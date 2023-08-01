Shanty blaze contained to one structure that had 15 rooms, no injuries reported

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL people were left homeless last night after a fire ripped through a shanty town off Joe Farrington Road.

Shortly after 8.50pm last night, police were notified of a fire at Cool Acres off Sandilands Village Road.

Director of Fire Services Chief Superintendent Kendrick Morris told reporters a single-story wooden structure was destroyed as a result of the fire.

“The flame has been extinguished with no injuries,” he said.



CSP Morris was unable to confirm the cause of the fire. However, he estimated that the structure had about 15 rooms.

Onlookers gathered as firefighters attempted to extinguish the fire. Residents declined to speak with the media.