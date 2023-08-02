Caribbean Hoopfest to bring top NY high school teams to New Providence

IT seems like every year, more and more doors are opening for international events to be staged in the Bahamas.

The latest to make its way here is the Caribbean Hoopfest.

It’s an event organised by Donald Francois that will bring some of the top high school teams out of New York to play against local teams at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium from August 19-20.

“It’s a new event dubbed Bahamas vs New York,” said Francois, a high school coach in New York who is the founder and producer of Caribbean Hoopfest.

“We’ve been doing this event in Jamaica for the past 5-6 years, but we decided to bring it to the Bahamas. We have three teams coming in from New York, who will play against six Bahamian teams.”

Some of the top tier players heading into colleges and universities will be a part of the teams coming in from New York, who are currently listed as highly ranked players in Nike and Under Armor.

Among the list from Team NYC - Molloy are Eli Smails, Josh Powell and Sincere Folk.

Canarsie High School out of New York will feature Skyler Hopkins, Chase Beasley and Xavier Burkett.

They will be matched up against teams from CI Gibson Secondary High, Street Legends All-Stars, Raw Talent and 242 Ballers, all of whom will be under the age of 20.

Caribbean Hoopfest, according to Francois, is a premier basketball tournament that features international teams, showcasing high-level competition and providing an exciting experience for both players and spectators in the Bahamas.

For the players in the Bahamas, Francois said they will get a number of benefits from participating in the tournament.

“They are able to develop valuable skills like teamwork, discipline, perseverance and leadership,” he said. “They get exposure to international competition, the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of scouts and recruiters from college teams, and the chance to network with players and coaches from around the world. It fosters personal growth and opens doors for professional basketball careers.”

Through the tournament, Francois said they will also get to see empowerment and unity at work.

“Caribbean Hoopfest goes beyond basketball,” he insisted. “Through our tournament, we aim to empower athletes to reach their full potential on and off the court. We provide a platform for cultural exchange, fostering friendships from diverse backgrounds.”

And one of the greatest aspects of the tournament is the fact that there will be life-changing opportunities for the participants.

“Caribbean Hoopfest attracts scouts and recruiters from college teams as well as international leagues,” Francois summed up. “These influential individuals provide participants with life-changing opportunities.”

Francois said he like what he’s seen here in the Bahamas through events like Battle 4 Atlantis and that is why he decided to bring the top notch high school basketball tournament to the Bahamas.

Tickets for the event is priced at $15 for a day package.