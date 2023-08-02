Culmer-Taylor makes history: First Bahamian woman to officiate at FINA World Aquatics Championships

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

For the past 10 years, Gena Culmer-Taylor has served as a referee in swimming. But she never envisioned that last week she would become the first Bahamian female to officiate at the FINA World Championships.

As a World Aquatics certified official who is on the World Aquatics Officials list, Culmer-Taylor served as a referee during every session of the week-long competition that featured four Bahamians, including her son, Lamar Taylor.

“I feel honoured being the first Bahamian female to officiate,” said Culmer-Taylor as she made her long trek back home from the championships.

“It was exciting officiating at such a high level. A lot of preparation went into it. We had a workshop the day before the meet started and we were informed what was expected from us.”

Culmer-Taylor has been involved in the Bahamas Aquatics for more than 25 years and is serving as a Member-at-large. She thanked current president Algernon Cargill for supporting her in her advancement in the sport.

But like every official or participant in any sport, Culmer-Taylor said her ultimate goal is to reach the pinnacle of swimming - the Olympic Games.

“I want to continue working at local meets, work more international meets and one day hopefully I would be able to officiate at the Olympic level,” she stated.

“Amazing is all I can say, that both of us were able to be on the big stage at the same time,” said Culmer-Taylor of watching her son compete on deck at the same time in Japan.

Lamar Taylor, who led the Bahamian swim contingent at the championships with two record breaking performances in the mixed 4 x 100 medley and freestyle relays as well as individually, said he was just as pleased to have his mom on deck working. “I feel proud and I know she is proud of her accomplishment,” he said. “I didn’t feel any type of pressure from my mother knowing she is out there. I felt like a proud son watching my mom officiate out there.”

And Culmer-Taylor said it’s that kind of inspiration that has kept her going.

“I would first like to thank God , the federation especially the president Mr. Cargill for affording me the opportunity to be able to represent my country at such a high level,” she stated.

“Lastly my family, especially my husband, Lester Taylor, who has always encouraged me to move further in my development as an official. He officiates in swimming as well.”

Culmer-Taylor, however, noted that she never envisioned that she and her son would be on the same stage in the world, but when she was offered the opportunity to officiate, she couldn’t turn it down.