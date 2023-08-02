Immigration Minister’s actions ‘nothing new’ and happen ‘all the time’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell defended Immigration Minister Keith Bell during a PLP Fox Hill constituency meeting, insisting recent immigration controversies are “nothing new” and were handled similarly by previous administrations.
The Free National Movement has said Mr Bell superseded the authority of senior immigration officials many times.
In one case it was claimed that he allowed 65 Chinese nationals at the British Colonial Hotel to be released despite the irregularities immigration officials encountered.
FNM leader Michael Pintard also claimed Mr Bell approved work permits for people under dubious circumstances.
“You have to be fair about what is actually happening,” Mr Mitchell said on Monday night.
“Minnis and Pintard should not be pretending that every day a minister of immigration has to make decisions about whether or not you parole people out, who may not have all their documents.
“And it happens in many cases that immigration goes to a site and they find that well, people don’t have the exact documentation.”
Mr Mitchell said there should be no uproar about Mr Bell’s actions because they happen “all the time”.
“The company in this case that they’re making noise about said that it is not true that the people came into the country unlawfully,” he said. “The company also said that they would never have undocumented persons on their site.
“And the minister said that he agreed in the circumstances to allow them to regularise, and that happens all the time. So, people should not pretend that this is something new that’s happening.
“But the idea is to sully the name and make it seem like something crooked is going on. And they all know that when they were in government, the same thing happened so it’s nothing new.”
Comments
The_Oracle 8 hours, 29 minutes ago
None of them follow the law pertaining to and curtailed by their lawful authority, they all assume some mythical Power and always abuse the same. And how does claiming all have done wrong prior somehow allow the practice to be excusable? The Norm? So much for a new day......
SP 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
Fred Mitchell has a very valid point. The PLP and FNM are equally guilty of corruption and abuse of power!
It is now the PLP's turn again, so there really is nothing new about Keith Bell's actions which fully explains why he felt so comfortable and was totally blindsided by the oppositions questioning.
Time is longer than rope. The poor voting turnout in the last election proved the PLP and FNM had run out of rope. Time will resolve the problem!
themessenger 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Try as hard as I might, I can’t seem to remember any incidents where Brent Symonette conferred any rights of citizenship at funerals or assisted in the release of illegal immigrants from custody. I invite those more informed, including Minister Mitchell, to enlighten me.
mandela 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Fred Mitchell is a dictator. or maybe a d$$K taker.
