Reloaded Baseball team enjoys first international experience

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

AFTER competing in their first international tournament, many of the Reloaded Baseball team members thoroughly enjoyed the inaugural experience. The 30-member team wrapped up their two-day competition in Sanford, Florida at the Perfect Game Florida Summer Select Championship (Open) this past weekend.

Both 9-and under (9U) and 10-and under (10U) teams enjoyed a nine-day trip to Orlando, Florida filled with camaraderie, fun, as well as developement.

Ethan Burnside, a member of the 10U team, shared his experience after nine days with his teammates.

“I liked that the teams were very competitive and I was challenged in my baseball skills. I cannot wait to return home for my Reloaded developmenet and to return to another tournament,” Burnside said.

Among the other teammates to enjoy the combined experience were Casey Hanna and Nathan Alleyne. Hanna said he felt the experience was very good and he especially loved being with his friends in the tournament and travelling with them.

One of his favourite aspects of the international tournament was being able to train and he was happy with the coaches that helped him with catching and showing him how to steal bases.

Meanwhile, Alleyne said despite not winning any games, he was happy to get the experience of his first international tournament.

“I enjoyed the tournament a lot. I am just kind of sad that we lost all our games but I had a fun time with the training in a real tournament. I am glad that I at least got to play and I love that our coaches helped us out. I feel like I got a good experience travelling to Orlando for the first time for a baseball tournament,” Alleyne said.

The young baseball players were also accustomed to regular daily meals courtesy of Blue Plate Catering. While commuting back and forth for training and tournament play, the company prepared nutritional breakfasts, lunches and dinners for the entire trip, making the experience one of a kind.

Sion Robinson, who plays first and third base, said the meals were one of his favourite parts of the trip. “I think it was good, the meals were great and everything on this trip was good. The tournament was a fun and great experience to have with my teammates,” Robinson said.

Chef Osborne Pintard and Jamaal Russell of Blue Plate Catering described the experience as a challenging but fulfilling one.

With only two chefs preparing 27 different meals for 30 different people, they talked about how it felt.

“Twenty-seven meals over a period of nine days was kind of challenging but fun because kids are picky eaters and usually stick to one particular diet, but we tried to keep it fun and nutritional,” Pintard said.

He added that timing and logistics were some of the most challenging parts, especially on days when the kids had tournaments at far locations.

Overall, chefs Pintard and Russell enjoyed their culinary experience and look forward to cooking it up at future tourneys.

International Sports Academy and the Reloaded Baseball programme provided housing, food and transportation for the entire 30-member team and their guardians in efforts to facilitate their development on the international level.

I-Elite and the Reloaded programme will continue to collaborate, develop and prepare young talent for international tournaments.