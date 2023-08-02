Tennis ace Michael Major Jr eager to get started with Howard University Bison

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER holding his own as one of the top junior tennis players in the region, Michael Major Jr is eager to get started at the next level as he displays his skills on the collegiate circuit.

Major Jr, 17, will be leaving town on August 7 for Howard University where he will be playing for the Bison men’s tennis team, coached by Nicholas Askew.

“I am excited. I’ve been working out and I think I’m ready,” said Major Jr as he heads to Washington DC. “I think I’ve put in the work to prepare myself to become a college player.”

Apart from representing the Andros Chickcharnies in the sixth Bahamas Bahamas, Major Jr said he’s been working out in the gym 24/7 with his trainer Raserio Russell to help him in his conditioning to play longer tennis matches that he anticipates will come.

On his decision to go to college rather than taking the professional path in the sport, Major Jr said it’s “better for me to get my education” as he pursues a degree in biology before he concentrates on becoming a pro.

He goes in the freshman class with at least a pair of Bahamians, sprinter Adam Musgrove and hurdler Otto Laing, who will be competing on the track and field team.

“I don’t know Otto that well, but I know Adam personally because we went to the same high school at St John’s,” said Major Jr, who eventually transferred to Windsor High School where he played in the Albany Tennis Academy.

“It would be good to have some guys who come from the same culture around. At least I know it will be like home having them around.”

Even though they probably won’t get a chance to interact as much because of the road they will be taking, Major Jr said he’s focused on trying to help his team not only win their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title, but go on to make the NCAA Division I Championships. “My goal is to be Rookie of the Year,” Major Jr said.

While here at home, Major Jr got a chance to play for Andros with the return of the Bahamas Games after a 20-year-plus hiatus. Not born at the time the last one was held, Major Jr said he was just delighted to get the experience in July.

“Playing with my team-mates and helping us to get the gold was exciting,” said Major Jr, who teamed up with Jacobi Bain, Kevin Major Jr and sisters Sydney and Sarai Clarke.

“It was a tight battle against Grand Bahama in the final. There were a lot of emotions, a lot of drama and so to pull it off with this team, I couldn’t ask for a better outing. I feel this team did very well and I’m so happy to play with them.”

His mother, Bernie ‘Chips’ McPhee-Major and her husband, Michael Major Sr, rarely miss an opportunity to watch their son play locally.

Whenever they get the opportunity, at least one of them travels with him when he plays overseas.

But as he gets set to leave for college, just like she did when she played softball, McPhee-Major said it will be difficult to see him go, but they have every confidence that he’s prepared for the challenge ahead of him.

“It feels amazing to see where he was and now where he’s at,” she lamented.

“Just to see how he has grown so much is just awesome. This is a proud moment for us.”

Like she did when she left in 1986 to play softball at St Augustine’s College with a number of Bahamians, including Mary ‘Cruise’ Sweeting and Natasha Huyler, McPhee-Major said her only advice to her son is to stay focused.

“Remember what you went there for, continue to study hard and keep up your grades,” said McPhee-Major, who returned home in 1990 and is now in the banking industry.

“Make sure you attend your practice sessions when you’re supposed to. Make sure you surround yourself with like-minded, positive people and just stay positive.”